The older we get, the better we were, or so the saying goes. Cher sang the classic song ‘If I Can Turn Back Time,' reminding all of us about the good old days. Someday, young Idahoans will marvel that today is so long ago.

Long before the boom of traffic, subdivisions and endless growth, Idaho was a small hidden and secret state. Folks hunted on Eagle Road. The Idaho Center was just a dream.

The Gem State was a pristine state where folks escaped the rush and stress of modern life.

Today, we live in a world of technology, remote-controlled televisions, the internet, and other wondrous inventions. Although the world continues to change, are there advantages to remembering the past?

Bryan Adams addressed his youth in the Summer of 1969. Let's not forget another cult classic, The Hot Tub Time Machine.

Looking to the past can sometimes ease our anxiety in challenging times. We review the history books to see that the horse and buggy were the major mode of transportation.

Although we can't turn back time, we can reflect on nostalgia on how far we've come in our years together. We hope the feelings of community like waving to your neighbor will continue during the state's growing popularity.

However, we may not be able to take you back in time, but we can remind you of what our area used to look like before Idaho was discovered by so many Americans. We look forward to your review of some great Idaho memories.

