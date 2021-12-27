Idaho Potato Drop 2021/2022: Everything You Need To Know

When it comes to celebrating New Year’s Eve, it’s one of the most famous parties in the entire country: The Idaho Potato Drop. No way did you seriously think we’re talking about Times Square, right? This Friday at the Boise Capitol Mall, the Treasure Valley’s biggest party returns to take the stage as we all prepare to watch a lit-up “GlowTato” (as the Idaho Potato Drop is calling it) fall to ring in the new year.

According to the Idaho Potato Drop's official schedule, festivities begin at 6:00 pm with the ascension of “The World-Famous GlowTato” along with live-action wrestling as wrestlers battle it out for the coveted Potato Belt. The best part is you can support these warriors pummeling it out for the Potato Belt with a donation to The Idaho Food Bank.

Idaho Potato Drop via YouTube

For people who would rather be more hands-on without having to jump into the ring, riders can put their snowsports skills to the test with the 2022 Urban Air Exhibition.

Being that it’s New Year’s Eve and one of the biggest parties ever, perhaps you prefer to ring in the new year in style? The Idaho Potato Drop offers VIP packages that include a light-up dancefloor to show off your moves, raffle prizes, and of course an assortment of food and drink.

Idaho Potato Drop via YouTube

We also can’t forget to mention there will be live music and fireworks for everyone to enjoy! There are a few things to remember as you prepare for the fun this Friday due to the fact of the event taking place at the Boise Capitol Mall. According to CityOfBoise.org:

Proof of vaccination or proof of negative COVID-19 test is required for all attendees

Masks are required outdoors if six feet of physical distance cannot be maintained

Masks must be worn when not eating or drinking

COVID-19 protocol ambassadors will be on site

Check out the official site of the Idaho Potato Drop for more information on VIP packages including a map of where all the festivities will be located.

5 Winter Laws, Rules and Etiquette That Everyone in Boise Needs to Know When the temperatures drop and snow starts to fall, these are things that everyone living in Boise should know.

5 Places Near Boise Where You Can Buy Those Trendy Hot Cocoa Bombs These are available on a first-come, first serve basis! We recommend calling ahead to check availability if you're making a drive!