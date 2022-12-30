Idaho’s Most Unique New Year’s Celebration is not in Boise

It's time to kick out 2022 and welcome 2023 in Idaho and across the country. New York drops the ball, Nashville drops a guitar, and Boise drops a potato. What once was unique to Times Square in New York City is happening in cities and towns across our country.

If you'd like to get together with real folks and not fight the traffic to and from Boise, the city of Star is inviting you to join them for their New Year's Eve Countdown/Celebration. Star's location is perfect for Meridian, Nampa, Middleton, and Caldwell folks. Folks in Emmet who are looking for something to do since they canceled their Cherry Rising event can drive down the road to Star.

Check out the VIP police escort of Star's star.

What is happening on New Year's Eve in Star?

Star Mayor Trevor Chadwick invites the public to meet at the Star Riverhouse at 11 pm. Free New Year themed items will be available for those celebrating in Star. A giant crane will be lifting a giant star over 100 feet in the air. When the time is right, the star will be lowered along with fireworks to welcome in 2023. Folks will be encouraged to sing Auld Lang Syne.

Star Mayor Trevor Chadwick poses with the big star in Star, Idaho.

What is the star of Star?

If you haven't driven past Star's city hall, you haven't had a chance to check out the big star. It comprises over one thousand lights illuminating the New Year's Eve evening. The mayor's office tells us that you'll be able to see the star from as far as Highway 16 and Chinden.

We'd like to urge you to be safe and sober over this holiday weekend.

