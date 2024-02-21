Presidential Candidate Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley will visit Utah next week before the biggest test of her campaign. The former governor announced that she's staying in the race despite trailing former president Donald Trump in her home state of South Carolina. ￼

Governor Haley will visit Utah and hold a rally at Utah Valley University's Noorda Center. The Deseret News reports the doors will open at 11:30 a.m., and the rally starts at 12:30 p.m.

Could the Gem State receive a visit? It would make sense since Idaho's Caucus is next Saturday. The Idaho Republican Party hopes for a massive turnout to promote party unity and build momentum for the upcoming primary in May.

A visit by a Republican contender could boost attendance, motivating Idahoans to take time out of their busy Saturday to vote for their favorite presidential candidate.

There hasn't been a report of President Trump visiting Idaho. He hasn't visited our state as a candidate or when he was in office. Michigan and Missouri are holding voting contests on the same day as Idaho. Many thought that Mrs. Haley might be leaving the campaign. However, she vowed to continue the fight.

Unlike other candidates, the former South Carolina governor has plenty of money and resources despite not winning a presidential primary or caucus. A visit to Idaho could boost her standings in the Gem State. Idaho rarely draws the attention of national politicians. President Obama and President Biden have visited the state in the past.

We'll update you on this situation as it develops.

President Biden Arrives in Boise President Biden is greeted by protesters during his visit to Boise, Idaho. Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

Joe Biden's Five Factors of Fearing Idaho The five issues that cause Joe Biden to fear about Idaho. Could these issues become national? Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller