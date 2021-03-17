Nostalgia: Video Tour Of Downtown Boise In 1988

The city of Boise is hardly recognizable in this video I stumbled across from 1988! See how much of Downtown you actually recognize.

This video was recorded on a couple of different dates between May and July of 1988 when the city of Boise was going through an "urban renewal". In the video, you get to see 8th street, 9th, Main, Jefferson, Capitol and a bit more. In 1988, however, Boise looked quite a bit different. One of the main focal points of this video was the First Interstate Bank Building which was getting set to open. That building now shares its grounds with Idaho Central Credit Union Arena, The Grove Hotel, Costa Vida, Buffalo Wild Wings and the Boise Centre convention spaces. Though the surrounding area has all completely changed, the Wells Fargo building (formerly the first interstate bank building) remains mostly unchanged from its original plan.

You also get to see the Capitol Building and a couple other familiar haunts but a lot has changed in the 33 years that have gone by since this video was taped.

Back in 1988, the internet was barely a thing, cell phones were nowhere to be found, there was no Uber or Lyft, busses and cabs were a primary mode of transportation for anyone who didn't have their own car. Ronald Reagan was President in 1988 and the city of Boise's population has nearly tripled since then. Not to mention the growth out west in Meridian, Nampa, Eagle and the rest. Time has changed and it's certainly grown but Downtown Boise remains quite a beautiful Treasure in this valley to this day.