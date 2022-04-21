The NRA Just Endorsed Scott Bedke for Idaho’s Lt. Governor

Are you really from Idaho if you don’t have guns? Okay, maybe you have guns, maybe you don’t. But are you really Idahoan if you can’t agree we should keep our right to bear arms?!

Well, for all y’all country music/gun-lovin’ Idahoans out there like myself, there’s some good news and updates that you should know about.

According to KTVB...

“The National Rifle Association (NRA) just endorsed Scott Bedke as Idaho's next Lt. Governor, ahead of the Republican Primary on May 17. Along with the endorsement, the NRA also gave Bedke an "A+" rating for his strong support of legislation that protects the right to bear arms in Idaho. NRA Idaho State Director, Aoibheann Cline, says it is that commitment that earned him the endorsement.”

It’s good to stay informed. So, here’s a little bit more about Scott Bedke.

According to the official website of the Idaho Legislature, Scott is an Idaho native who graduated from Oakley High School as well as Brigham Young University (with a degree in Finance). He is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, former President of the Idaho Cattle Association, and former Director of National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.

Not to mention, he has an impressive history being on numerous councils, committees, and boards throughout the state of Idaho, and he is currently Speaker of the House.

According to KTVB, Bedke would like to ensure that “Idahoans have access to firearms, ammunition, and shooting ranges during declared states of emergencies,” and according to Bedke’s campaign website, he claims that as Idaho’s next Lt. Governor he will continue to fight for our right to bear arms.

