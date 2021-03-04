Officials Urge Idahoans To Obtain Star Card

If we have told you once, we have told you one thousand times. The deadline to get the infamous Idaho Star Card is creeping up and you won't want to wait too long to get one!

The DMV's aren't nearly as backed up as they once were just over a year ago and while that certainly doesn't help anyone want to get to the DMV...don't forget, the deadline for getting your Idaho Star Card is October 1, 2021.

The new card, which requires more documentation to obtain, is supposed to offer another layer of security for travelers and it IS federally mandated. Idahoans have had plenty of warning and even an extra year due to COVID-19 to get in and get their Star Card--not having it could mean missing flights, work trips, or vacations. In a release just this afternoon, about 460,000 Idahoans have received their card--that is out of 1.25 million licensed Idahoans.

Some important things to note:

If you have NO plans to travel, do not use your drivers license at the TSA line, or have a passport-- you really don't NEED an Idaho Star Card.

If you DO use your drivers license as ID at the airport, you simply won't be able to fly with a classic Idaho Drivers license unless it has that "star" to indicate extra layers of security.

Are you looking for more information on the Idaho Star Card or are you ready to compile your documents and get your new identification card? Click HERE for more.