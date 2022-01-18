New Doc About Idaho’s Favorite Winter Olympian Coming Friday

The excitement is building towards the 2022 Winter Olympic Games held in Bejing beginning February 4th. There will be many fun events to watch like skiing, curling, figure skating, and bobsled racing.

We would cheer on Team USA's skiing teams led by Idaho's own Picabo Street for years. She won a silver medal in 1994's Women's Downhill competition in Lillehammer and won the 1998 Super G in Nagano. She retired after the 2002 Olympics after a disappointing finish in Salt Lake City.

Picabo Street Getty Images loading...

Idaho celebrated her success by naming an expert run after her in Sun Valley in 1994. She's been a spokesperson for brands like Mountain Dew, she's appeared on American Gladiators and Sesame Street and became one of the most recognizable Olympians of her generation, thanks in part to her unique name.

As the Winter Olympics get closer, the Olympic Channel is fueling the excitement with programming about past Olympians and thrilling moments. As part of their Five Rings Films series, fellow Olympian Lindsey Vonn tells the story of her childhood hero, Picabo Street.

Picabo Street Getty Images loading...

The feature-length doc will talk about her childhood in Idaho and will even discuss her 2015 arrest. The crew behind this film has credits in the Michael Jordan film, The Last Dance, and even action movies like Indiana Jones and the Bourne Identity.

Picabo will be available for streaming this Friday, January 21st, on Peacock.

