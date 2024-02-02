Poor Idaho: Best & Worst States for Finding a Significant Other

Love is in the air, and with Valentine's Day just around the corner, thoughts turn to romance and the search for a significant other. In the ever-evolving landscape of dating, 2023 brought its own set of challenges, particularly with the surge in dating apps and the reluctance of people to meet in person.

So, is Idaho a promising state for singles looking for love and companionship? The short answer appears to be no, according to a recent analysis by WalletHub. The comprehensive study, evaluating 30 key indicators of dating-friendliness, revealed that both Idaho and Utah have the smallest percentage of single individuals compared to other states.

WalletHub says, “Besides your looks, personality, interests and employment status, your location can influence your odds of finding a romantic partner. Everyone has different priorities when searching for love, but certain places simply make dating easier than others.”

They compared 50 states across "30 key indicators of dating-friendliness." Their data set ranges from the share of single adults to online-dating opportunities to restaurants per capita — to which Idaho and Utah have the least amount of single people.

Idaho is 34 on the list, and here's how we ranked overall:

Total Score: 45.94 Dating Opportunities: 41 Dating Economics: 9 Romance & Fun: 27

As Boise and Treasure Valley locals gear up for Valentine's Day, these updated rankings offer a fresh perspective on the state's changing dating landscape. Keep scrolling for reasons why Boise is a good place for dating and the most romantic restaurants and destinations for Idaho couples!

Boise One of the Best Cities for Dating? Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

Travis Kelce's Dating History Revealed Meet the ladies who, at one point or another, reportedly captured the heart of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. Gallery Credit: Donny Meacham

The 10 Most Romantic Restaurants in Idaho According to OpenTable The reservation hub may have snubbed the Gem State from a spot on the Top 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America, but they still ranked our Top 10! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

10 Impressively Romantic Idaho Hotels Perfect for a Couples Retreat Whether it's a trip for Valentine's Day or another special anniversary later this year, these are 10 Idaho hotels that received glowing TripAdvisor reviews for being a romantic getaway for couples who need to unwind. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart