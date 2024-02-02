Poor Idaho: Best & Worst States for Finding a Significant Other
Love is in the air, and with Valentine's Day just around the corner, thoughts turn to romance and the search for a significant other. In the ever-evolving landscape of dating, 2023 brought its own set of challenges, particularly with the surge in dating apps and the reluctance of people to meet in person.
So, is Idaho a promising state for singles looking for love and companionship? The short answer appears to be no, according to a recent analysis by WalletHub. The comprehensive study, evaluating 30 key indicators of dating-friendliness, revealed that both Idaho and Utah have the smallest percentage of single individuals compared to other states.
WalletHub says, “Besides your looks, personality, interests and employment status, your location can influence your odds of finding a romantic partner. Everyone has different priorities when searching for love, but certain places simply make dating easier than others.”
They compared 50 states across "30 key indicators of dating-friendliness." Their data set ranges from the share of single adults to online-dating opportunities to restaurants per capita — to which Idaho and Utah have the least amount of single people.
Idaho is 34 on the list, and here's how we ranked overall:
Total Score: 45.94
Dating Opportunities: 41
Dating Economics: 9
Romance & Fun: 27
As Boise and Treasure Valley locals gear up for Valentine's Day, these updated rankings offer a fresh perspective on the state's changing dating landscape. Keep scrolling for reasons why Boise is a good place for dating and the most romantic restaurants and destinations for Idaho couples!
