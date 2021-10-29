Rapper ‘bbno$’ Announces Boise Pop-Up Show on Halloween

Can you say "WHOA"?

Ok, now can you list off all of the words that possibly rhyme with "Edamame"?

Perhaps you know where we're going with this...yeah, it's all about bbno$ who has announced a pop-up in downtown Boise this weekend--ON Halloween!

Interested in checking out the free pop-up show? It's pretty simple.

Sunday, October 31st at Western Proper in downtown Boise, there will be a LIVE pop-up performance from bbno$ along with DJ Dan, Shotgun Willy, Savage Realm, Ceo@Business.net, and Jungle Bobby.

per the request of the tour, proof of vaccination or negative COVID -19 test results WILL be required at the door.

It's not every day that a celebrity just decides to take a day off in Boise, Idaho and throw a little party. How about joining this for a random, Halloween adventure?

Expect this quick pop-up event to go from about 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. and that will leave you plenty of daylight to enjoy Halloween and hit Harrison Boulevard for some candy after!

