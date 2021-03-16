Relive High School in Caldwell for $60

Besides walking or biking the Greenbelt, taking my kids to the Library! or having dinner downtown, one of my favorite Boise pastimes is to check out some of the crazy items for sale on the Boise Craigslist. Occasionally, I am entirely at a loss for words about why someone is selling some of this stuff, but more amazed that people actually buy some of this stuff. I'm pretty sure that if you just wait a few weeks, you'll be able to pick up many of the items listed here from the front of someone's house on trash day. If you just can't wait till trash day, here are some of the most interesting things that you can purchase on Boise's Craigslist right now.

Relive your worst high school memories with a locker from Caldwell. After taking a good look at the pictures in this ad, I remembered the fun times I had while locked inside one by the school bully. To be able to fit in a locker again, am I right? With just enough room for a magnet mirror, notes from your significant other, your coat, backpack, and books, you can feel young again for only $60. I wonder how much they want for the flooring?

Has the traffic inside your home increased significantly since COVID struck? Strike back with this traffic light in Boise! It will help you control the traffic of any living room or hallway. No more running into family members when everyone obeys the traffic light for only $60!

Have you ever wanted to recreate the Cindy Crawford Pepsi Commercial from your childhood? Now you can for only $350 with this mostly operational Pepsi vending machine in Meridian! If you're trying to start a business with this machine, you will have to find a different vending machine. This one only dispenses free soda.