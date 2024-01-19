Revealed: Idaho’s Top Twenty Loyal Dog Breads
Is there a more dog-friendly state than Idaho? We love our dogs in all shapes and sizes in the Gem State. Dogs, unlike people, will never leave you, show you unconditional love, and are always there for you when you need them.
Some folks in Idaho and across the country prefer four-legged dogs to two-legged humans. Dogs don't care about politics, and as long as you take care of them, they'll take care of you.
Not every state is as dog friendly as Idaho. We take our four-legged companions everywhere. How often have you seen dogs at coffee shops, in cars, running, in strollers, and restaurants if allowed, although that would be difficult considering sanitary conditions?
The Boise area is home to the annual See Spot Walk Fundraiser, where residents get together with their pooches to enjoy a long stroll. It's not unusual to see folks take their small dogs with them on airplane trips.
Idaho is so dog-friendly that we have our version of the Iditarod. The winner qualifies for the actual Iditarod. The Idaho Sled Dog Challenge kicks off this week in the McCall Area, featuring a 300 and 100-mile course. You can read more about it here.
Does Idaho have a favorite dog? If so, is the German Shepard? The Australian Shepard, a Lab, or some other breed?
Puppyspot.com reported the top five favorite dogs for Idahoans.
- Shih Tzu, yes, the tiny little lion is number one.
- Dachshund, if you've ever owned or had one, you'll never find another dog so loyal and intense.
- Golden Doodle, yes, we love the doodles in the Gem State.
- Yorkshire Terriers is America's number one toy dog and Idaho's number four.
- Labrador Retriever, who doesn't love a Lab?
