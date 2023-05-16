Is Idaho The Most Dog Friendly State In America?
One aspect that newcomers first realize when they move to Idaho is this state loves dogs. Our shelters always work day and night to find dogs, cats, and other animals in their forever homes. Idaho's reputation for being a dog-friendly state is so well known the Gem State usually receives rescue dogs from out of state due to the demand for canine companionship.
We see dogs everywhere throughout our state. Some folks don't leave home without them in their cars, backseats, driver's seats, or back of pickup trucks which are unsafe at restaurants; you name it, in Idaho, our dogs go with us everywhere. Let's remember dogs on the Greenbelt, on trails, in yards, or even in a basket on a bicycle.
It's without a doubt that Idaho leads the nation in being dog friendly. What other state could come close to how much we love our dogs? A headline that caught our attention and that we'd like to share with you says that Idaho is not the best place to raise a dog.
Ourfitpets.com compiled a list of the ten most dog-friendly states. A spokesperson described the process of finding the state number one for dogs. “The findings shed light on which states place the most emphasis on their dogs' lifestyle and wellbeing, and which are less accommodating of our furry friends."
We'll share their results with you, and let us know what you think. Find out how high or not so high Idaho ranked in being dog friendly.