R&R BBQ Opens Second Treasure Valley Location In Downtown Boise

R&R BBQ's Meridian location opened up last year, serving amazing BBQ dishes and now they've opened a second location in Downtown Boise.

Brand new and on 8th street Downtown amidst all the action and competing with a ton of other awesome food choices, R&R is ready to serve up some tasty BBQ to you. They have amazing meats and meat combos, delicious sides and plenty to choose from! R&R's new location on 8th street is open Sunday-Thursday from 10:30 am-9:00 pm, Friday and Saturday from 10:30 am-10:00 pm. and Sundays from 10:30 am-8:00 pm.

Perhaps my favorite dish at R&R BBQ is the pulled pork sandwich and a side of Mac N Cheese, so delicious! Here's the other cool thing about R&R; they're community minded and like to contribute and do actual good in the communities in which they reside. According to his interview with our friends over at KTVB, R&R's founder is originally an Idahoan! That's right, he's from Preston, Idaho and grew up enjoying BBQ (didn't we all), so just know when you're enjoying these spectacular flavors, they were all inspired by an Idaho native.

There's lots of great BBQ here in the Treasure Valley and it's exciting that we get to add yet one more amazing option to our rotation of great BBQ. To me personally, eating BBQ isn't necessarily always about the meats, it's about the sides too, and luckily R&R's got your back on those. Whether it's their Meridian location or the new Downtown Boise location, we hope you get out and enjoy some R&R BBQ!

