We live in turbulent times, as another shooting has cost our community lives due to violence. While most of the country and the world are focused on Minneapolis, a tragic shooting hours from Boise has shaken the Salt Lake City Community.

What Happened in Salt Lake City?

Here's what we know thanks to multiple sources.

A funeral service at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse near 660 North and Redwood Road in Salt Lake City. Two people were killed, and six people were injured. Police say there was a disturbance in the parking lot that turned deadly.

Salt Lake City Police are looking for the suspects in this shooting. They initially detained and handcuffed some individuals, but let them go. Police are searching for those responsible while interviewing survivors at the hospital.

The Church Responds

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints issued the following statement:

“We are aware of a serious incident that occurred outside a Church meetinghouse at 660 North Redwood Road in Salt Lake City tonight as a memorial service was being held in the chapel.

The Church is cooperating with law enforcement and is grateful for the efforts of first responders. Until more information is available, all questions about this incident are being directed to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

We extend prayers for all who have been impacted by this tragedy and express deep concern that any sacred space intended for worship should be subjected to violence of any kind.”

If you know of any information that could help the police, please reach out to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

They mayor of Salt Lake City shared her condolences.

We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

