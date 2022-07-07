Scandalous! Boise Named One Of The Top Cities For Cheating In The Country

It may not come as a surprise, but many people came out of the two year pandemic feeling...frisky.

Not only did divorce rates go up, but so did the number of affairs and cheating in America.

The Journal of Sex Research decided to look into this matter to see where it's happening the most. For the study, researchers looked at the number of sign-ups on Ashley Madison, a sight allegedly made for infidelity and indiscretions, during the pandemic, on a per capita basis. The results were startling.

Their findings showed a surge in the number of new users on the apps during the early months of the pandemic, with more than 17,000 new accounts started in a single day. A significant jump.

It remains unclear why each account is verified, it may be a dummy account or a bot, nor that sign-ups necessarily led to cheating, it is clear that some cities are, for lack of a better term, hotbeds for sexy-time side action.

Some cities on the list will seem very obvious. Of the list of 20, I'm sure you could rattle of two or three guarantees right now. However, other cities on the list, like our beloved Boise, may come as a surprise. Like finding your significant other cheating. I almost feel that way finding our city on the list. How could you, Boise?

Enough waiting. We need answers! Here are the Top 20 cities for cheating in America, according to research from The Journal of Sex Research and Slice.

Boise Named One Of The Top Cities For Cheating In The Country Scandalous! Say it ain't so! Boise was named one of the top cities in America for cheaters. How can that be? What did we do?

It's not alone, either. A few other local cities made the list, as well. Let's take a list at the cities in the country that have the most cheaters or allow the most opportunity for cheating.

To read more about this report and the findings, head here. In the meantime, read more about the Boise dating scene below. We're not all cheaters here.

