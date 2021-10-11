The Ultimate Guide to Date Night in Boise

Every once in a while you and your partner deserve to have a fancy night on the town together. You don't have to go far to feel like you're on an indulging vacation for two. There's plenty to do in Boise to ensure you have the most romantic and perfect date night.

Being in a long-distance relationship, date night, in general, doesn't happen very often for my boyfriend and me. He came to visit Boise a few weeks ago and we decide to go big this time around. We planned out the whole weekend. Our time together included everything from bowling to wine!

I'm sharing with you our guide to the most perfect date night in Boise. For the record, this covered everything we did in 2-3 days. Feel to pick and choose and customize this list to best fit you and your partners' shared interests!

Ultimate Guide to Date Night in Boise

A Look Inside Boise's Trendiest Brunch When it comes to brunch, the weekend crowds here in the Treasure Valley do NOT mess around. There's a little bit of everything around town but we learned over the weekend that there's something special about the locally owned and operated Huck House Brunchette here in Boise, Idaho.