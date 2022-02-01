Valentine’s Date Idea: Learn How the Boise Zoo Animals Woo Each Other?

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and if you’re looking for something extremely fun and unique to do with your special someone on that special day, consider checking out Woo at the Zoo – Adult Night at the Boise Zoo on Saturday, February 12.

Yes. You read that correctly. This is an adult-only event coming up at the zoo right here in Boise. I’m sure you have some questions.

You see, most people celebrate Valentine’s Day by having a romantic dinner with their significant other. It’s common for couples to also exchange gifts, cards, letters, candy, flowers, or even travel or book a unique night’s stay in a new place during the holiday.

Much less common, however, are people who'd like to spend their Valentine’s evening with their significant other at the zoo learning about “exotic animal mating.” (According to Woo at the Zoo.) Don’t get me wrong, this sounds like an absolute blast and a guaranteed fun, romantic, and hilarious night out.

The event's website says, “Birds do it. Bees do it. Snow leopards do it. Find out how Zoo Boise animals woo each other at Woo at the Zoo. There will be dinner, dessert, drinks, chocolate, and you’ll learn all the intimate secrets of exotic animal dating and mating. Wine will be available for purchase.”

So, there you have it. If you’d like to learn about how the Boise Zoo animals “woo” each other on Valentine’s Day … you can register for the event here.

Animals You Can See Now At Zoo Boise

Top 10 Valentines Day Ideas in Boise