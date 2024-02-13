Is Boise One of the Best or Worst Cities for Dating in America?

If you’re single and living in Boise, we've got great news for you — Boise is apparently a major hotspot in the country for dating right now. Would you have guessed that?

There seems to be some debate on the legitimacy of this claim, though, because we've also recently covered how Boise is one of the worst places for finding your significant other, and in 2024 the Treasure Valley's wedding appeal has massively dropped — so which one is it?

Is Boise one of the best cities for dating or one of the worst?

The dating scene here must be all over the place.

Regardless, Boise has also been featured as one of The Best and Worst Cities for Singles in America, and we ranked the 6th best city for singles in America.

Healthy Framework's team said they "studied the 100 largest cities by population in the United States, analyzed each city on 36 different data points. aggregated scores and rankings into 3 main scoring categories and ranked the cities from best to worst.” And, Boise made #6 on that list.

Many of the statistics and numbers came from The U.S. Census Bureau, but the gist of it is there’s a fairly even 50/50 split between males and females in Boise, there’s a high percentage of people who have completed school and obtained better jobs in Boise, and there’s an extremely large percentage of the population who are single in Boise – in every age category. (Age is just a number, baby!)

