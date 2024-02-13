Boise’s Wedding Appeal Significantly Drops: Plunges to Worst!

So, we're well-into February and the Super Bowl has come and gone. Now, Valentine’s Day is pretty much all the talk, so we recently looked into the best and worst states for finding a significant other — and let’s just say it didn't look good for Idaho.

Apparently, both Idaho and Utah have the least amount of single people in the country.

This poses a challenge for singles in the Treasure Valley who would like to date and ultimately find their significant other.

Adding a layer of confusion to the situation, a study from 2023 suggests that Boise is among the best places in the nation for getting married. If Idaho ranks poorly for dating and meeting a significant other, how can it also be a top-tier location for marriage?

Well, in 2024, these numbers have drastically declined for the state of Idaho.

Boise was in the Top 10 Best States for Getting Married in 2023, and the city has since dropped over 30 positions on the list...

According to WalletHub's examination of over 180 U.S. cities, Boise claims the 42nd spot in the ranking of the best places to get married. The study considered various factors, including average wedding cost, venues per capita, and hotel availability, among others.

Here's a breakdown of Boise's numbers:

36th – Average Wedding Cost (18th in 2023)

89th – Wedding Chapels & Churches per Capita (50th in 2023)

66th – Activities and Attractions (was not considered in 2023)

One thing is for sure, Boise is home to a bunch of events and activities, with a plethora of Valentine's date ideas, so keep scrolling for a list of some awesome ideas and more!

