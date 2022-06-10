15 of Boise’s Favorite Go-To Date Night Restaurants

What makes for a perfect "Date Night" destination? Is it a fancy menu with delicious food? Is it low lighting and intimate booths?

If you ask OpenTable the factors that make for a romantic dining experience include world-class cuisine, attentive service and unique ambiance. Earlier this year, they set out to find the 100 restaurants in the country based on over 12.4 million user reviews. We're kind of crushed that only ONE restaurant in Idaho was "romantic" enough to make the list. We're also not surprised that the ONE restaurant was Chandlers, which is hands down one of the best fine dining experiences in the Treasure Valley.

We think that what makes for a perfect date-night experience really depends on the couple, not the atmosphere or menu. We have friends who make date night a big deal. They'll dress to the nines and head somewhere where they know they'll be spending a little more than a typical restaurant dinner. Personally, our favorite date nights involve putting on our gameday gear and going to watch football at our favorite sports bar.

That's why we know there are a lot of different opinions over which restaurant in the Treasure Valley is THE go-to date night destination. We polled our listeners to ask what their go-to date night spot is and these are the restaurants that pulled in the most votes! Did your favorite make the list?

15 of the Treasure Valley's Favorite Go-To Date Night Restaurants What makes for the perfect date night? We think the answer varies depending on the couple, so we asked our listeners to share their favorite Treasure Valley date-night spots! These were the top contenders organized from the classiest to the more casual.

