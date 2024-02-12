9 Outdoor Adventures and Date Ideas in Boise for Idaho Couples

Valentine's Day comes with the pressure of creating the perfect date, but this year, maybe consider simplifying the day and connecting with your special someone in the heart of Boise, and the surrounding Treasure Valley areas. We have so many amazing things to do here in our community, and many of these simple ideas for couple are outdoors.

Here are 9 really simple and fun outdoor ideas to get outside with your significant other.

One of the best ways to heal and connect as a couple is to spend some quality time with each other outside of the home. That can look however you want it to look, and it can be whatever is best for the two of you — it definitely doesn’t have to be super expensive or complicated.

Sometimes, it's just about turning off the noise and taking things easy. Thankfully, we’re in Idaho, and we have a bunch of awesome nature trails and things to do nearby. Take advantage of this, and go spend some quality time with your special someone.

9 ideas are below, but to name a few that we think really do the trick, consider starting with a walk in a picturesque location. If you're up for a challenge, maybe go on a hike — and catch the sunrise for an even more breathtaking experience.

Pro tip: There's an abundance of hot springs in the area, and those offer a rejuvenating getaway. So, maybe plan one of your hikes to end near a local hot spring.

Another odd, and somewhat overlooked idea is Zoo Boise. They often hold special events for and it can be a great option for quality time together, and you're likely to have plenty of unexpected conversations, enjoying the company of animals.

Here are 9 really simple and fun outdoor ideas to get outside with your significant other.

9 Easy Outdoor Activities in Idaho for More Quality Time Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

10 Things to Know About Dating an Idahoan If you are dating an Idahoan or in an Idaho relationship here are a few things you should know. These are based off of my experiences and inspired by Movoto.com Gallery Credit: Upsplash

3 Reasons Boise is One of the Best Cities for Dating Gallery Credit: Parker Kane