Should Idaho Offer Beer, Guns, Trucks For Getting Vaccinated

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of June 3, 63% of the adult U.S. population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. President Joe Biden has a bigger goal as he wants at least 70% of the U.S. population to be have their first vaccine shot by July 4th. The pressure is on and we continue to hear of so called incentives that are being put in place on a daily basis to get to this goal.

Our neighbors to the west were offering a million dollars and apparently that wasn't going so well so now Oregon is offering free joints for each vaccination. Virginia is on a whole other level in there efforts to get as many people vaccinated. The huge rivalry with Ohio has Virginia throwing everything including the kitchen sink at the vaccination effort. See the incentives in the release below from their Governor:

"On June 1, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced the state would be giving away the following prizes as part of a COVID-19 vaccine incentive lottery: