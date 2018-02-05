Six Times Serial Killers Struck Idaho Cities

There's no denying that Idaho is full of small town charm, however it's also home to some dark moments in history. With news of actors Zac Efron and Lily Collins currently filming a chronicle of Ted Bundy's crimes ("Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile", release date unknown), there has been a lot of talk about Bundy's murderous spree in Idaho. But did you know that he wasn't the only serial killer to carry out gruesome acts in our state?