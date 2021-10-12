So How Much Does Idaho Like to Drink?

Mad Swede Brewing Company at 2772 S Cole Rd #140 has 4.7 stars out of 219 reviews

Woodland Empire Brewery at 1114 W Front St has 4.7 stars out of 180 reviews.



Lost Grove Brewing at 1026 S La Pointe St with 4.7 stars out of 159 reviews.



Craft Brewers of Boise at 420 N Orchard St with 4.7 with 57 reviews.



White Dog Brewing Co. - Boise at 705 W Fulton St has 4.6 stars out of 262 reviews.



The gem state also boasts fantastic distilleries, it is hard to beat our states Vodkas.

44º North Potato Vodka

44º North Mountain Huckleberry Vodka (One of my personal favorites)

44º North Rainer Cherry Vodka

44º North Sunnyslope Nectarine Vodka

44º North Magic Valley Wheat Vodka

Blue Ice Potato Vodka

Blue Ice Organic Wheat Vodka

Blue Ice Huckleberry Vodka

Grand Teton Potato Vodka

That is not even touching our enormous wines made here in Idaho. According to 27/4 Wall St and a recent listing of Strangest Little Facts About Each State, Idaho drinks more wine per capita than any other state in the country. If that isn't enough, According to idahowines.org We have over 70 wineries in the gem state. In the state of Idaho there are about 160,000 cases of wine produced annually.

We like to drink here in the gem state, and while we apparently drink more wine per capita, we are not the 'drunkest' state according to a new study by BestLife. They analyzed and studied tons of data and came up with a 'drunk scale' for each state. For reference our neighboring state came in 50th. According to this study, Utah is the least drunk state in the United States with a drunk score of 0.08. So where did Idaho fall on the list. Down at number 13 with a drunk score of 48.45. Oregon sits next to Idaho in 12th place. Nevada comes in 8th. Wyoming likes to drink a bit more at #6 and our Montana neighbors almost topped the list in second place only being beat by North Dakota. For more information and details check out the full study at Best Life.com