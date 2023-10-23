Did You Know One of America’s Best Wineries is in the Boise Area?

When it comes to wine, the state of Idaho or even the Treasure Valley aren't always the first places that come to mind, but what if it was one of the area's best-kept secrets? There's a recent article putting Garden City on the map for wine enthusiasts throughout America.

Stacker, a reputable source for rankings and reviews, has revealed their list of the "Highest-rated Wineries in Idaho," placing the top-spots in the nation's best wineries, too. What winery is in the #1 position for Idaho?

Emily K. | Google Maps Emily K. | Google Maps loading...

Scoring a perfect 5.0/5 based on reviews, Par Terre Winery is redefining the wine experience for locals and visitors alike. They're located at 4338 W Chinden Blvd, and have become a hidden gem for serving some of the most exquisite wines in the region.

Par Terre is more than just a winery; it's a small production winery and tasting room focused on delivering simplicity and balance, a personal connection, an artful expression, and a committed pursuit of happy excellence. Established in 2017, Par Terre's story is as enchanting as the wines they produce, according to their business information on Yelp.

If you're looking for a reason to explore the exquisite world of wine right here in the Treasure Valley, look no further than Par Terre Winery. Stay tuned as we uncover more about this remarkable establishment and what sets it apart from the rest. Your wine adventure awaits!

Top 5 Wine Bars in the Boise Area, According to Yelp Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

Check Out These Wineries This Fall We have so many great wineries throughout the Treasure Valley and with warmer weather continuing into October why not get our and enjoy! Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews

Beautiful Idaho Winery & Vineyard for Sale Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

10 Incredible Adventures That Must Be On Your Idaho Summer Bucket List From hikes to waterslides to kayaking in beautiful blue waters, there's no shortage of fun things to do in Idaho this summer! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Every Spirit Halloween Stores Coming to the Boise Area in 2022 It's time to get spooky! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

8 Popular Halloween Costume Ideas for Boise Kids The hottest kids' costumes this year will be based on movies and video games, so you'll be seeing these at your doorstep on Sunday, October 31. Now, to decide what kind of candy to pass out... Gallery Credit: Jen Austin - Townsquare Media