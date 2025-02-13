Sorry! Why Idaho Will Never Get a Buc-ees

It seems that every business or restaurant is moving to Idaho. We continue to lobby for a California Pizza Kitchen. Let's face it: Eventually, we'll get tired of In-N-Out Burgers. The Meridan Scheels continues to attract Idahoans and others from all over the Mountain West. ￼

However, will Idaho ever get one of the country's most talked about and fun places, Buc-ees?

What is a Buc-ees? Buc-ees is a chain of convenience stores that prides itself on being so much more. The chain has the world record for the longest car wash—the conveyor is 255 feet long!

The chain is home to the largest convenience store, 75,593 square feet. It claims to have the cleanest restrooms in the country and a selection of every item known to man. The chain is popular in Texas and other parts of the West.

Is there a Buc-ees in Idaho? No, the Gem State does not have a Buc-ees. Conventional wisdom would dictate that the state's fast growth would attract several locations throughout Idaho.

However, one publication says Idaho will not get Buc-ees because the state is relatively remote compared to its other locations. The chain looks to build near highways and tourist attractions.

What can you buy at Buc-ees? Our research indicates anything from food to grills to an incredible selection of beef jerky. The chain is so popular that folks proudly buy Buc-ees merchandise, from cups to t-shirts.

Idaho may not need a Buc-ees; however, we hope they will consider a move to Gem State. Take a look at what the chain has to offer below.

