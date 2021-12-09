Spice Things Up with These Unique Date Night Ideas in Boise
It's the weekend! Finally. This means.... date night!
It's time to think outside the box for game night and take a break from that steakhouse you keep taking your significant other for a weekend.
You may be thinking "but it's winter in Idaho - there's nothing to do!" well, as the Grinch would say, uhhhh wrrrrongo!
We have put together some fun and exciting date night ideas throughout the winter and beyond!
Murder Mystery Improv and Dinner - Boise
The Dinner Detective is a murder mystery improv show that includes a delicious dinner! Local talent come together to perform a suspenseful play surrounding one question: "who's the killer?"
According to their website, each admission includes a full dinner, murder mystery entertainment, waitstaff gratuity, a prize package for "Top Sleuth", and more.
Glass Making Classes
Boise Art Glass offers classes hosted by professional glass makers! You can create your own work of art or visit their gallery in person for date night this weekend!
Comedy Club and Unique Shows
The Lounge at the End of the Universe is a performative entertainment spot that holds shows such as comedy improve, the Idaho Pun Slam Tournament, concerts, and more! There are also holiday specials every December.
Getting Tipsy Creating a Work of Art
One of my personal favorites, Paint and Sip is a super fun and bubbly way to enjoy a date night! You can also do group activities that make a great girls' night out. Create a fun painting while enjoying a few glasses to get that spark ignited!
Pottery and Painting Class
A Way with Clay offers pottery and/or painting classes in Boise! This messy but artistic and fun activity challenges your skills and may just become your new favorite hobby!
Get Old School with Arcade Games
There are a few places that offer both old and new arcade games sure to put a smile on your face and bring the laughter to life this weekend. A few we recommend are Space Bar Arcade, Western Proper, and Karma Night Club.
