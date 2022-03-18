Survey Shows Idahoans Are Split on “Sober Spring Break”

Spring break for the average person may mean nothing at all. For parents, kids, and college students, however, it might just mean a whole lot more than we can even imagine.

After navigating the global pandemic that was COVID-19, everyone felt the impact of being "locked up". While here in Idaho, things may have been opened up more than in other places, the vast majority of folks weren't going places for vacations. There simply weren't places to go.

You would think that this would mean people have a lot of saved up energy to get wild and crazy, right? Especially college students? A recent study says otherwise.

The website RecoveryFrist.org ran a survey that discovered under half of college students plan to NOT drink over spring break. Maybe there was too much drinking during quarantine!?

The results are broken down by state, as well. While a state like New Hampshire only shows 15% of students plan on remaining sober-- a much higher number of Idaho students, to the degree of 48%, plan on not drinking!

