Thank You for the over five hundred turkeys you donated to the Boise Rescue Mission! I'm not a big numbers guy because I believe that any donation counts. Last year we collected one hundred and twenty five turkeys. The growth in generosity is because of you. We certainly could not have done it without so many of you traveling to Nampa. Some people are impressed is feats of strength or athletic endeavors, I'm impressed with this Valley's kindness and its ability to look out for the less fortunate.

When we look and listen to the sights and sounds of our world today, we are immersed in bad news. I'm not going to bother to list all the stories that dominate the headlines. Although we'd like to stop ISIS and fix the economy, we have our limits at the local level. That's where Miller's Mission comes in. We've all come together, from whatever political background, to help others. Hunger does not care if you're a democrat or a republican.