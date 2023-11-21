Boise State Football Shares Thanksgiving Meals [photos]

Every year, regardless of their schedule, the Boise State Bronco Football Team takes time away from game preparation to serve people in need. This year, the team traveled to the new Idaho home of the Boise Rescue Mission's Boise Thanksgiving Banquet to inspire, answer questions, and serve food. ￼

Despite the turmoil of the recent coaching change, the team was in good spirits, uplifting folks who were guests of the Vineyard Church and Boise Rescue Mission. Interim Head Coach Spencer Danielson accompanied the team. We had a chance to say hello to the coach who was friendly and inspiring as the team prepares for their last regular season game against Air Force in Boise on Friday at 2 pm.

The Boise Rescue Mission hosts four holiday banquets every year. Both Nampa and Boise, host banquets before Thanksgiving and Christmas. The banquets feed folks who can't afford a big holiday meal and provide toys for their children at Christmas.

The Guests loved the cheer team.

The food is provided by folks who donate cash and goods to make a difference. Hundreds showed up Tuesday to eat a hot meal and take home a turkey and other food items to cook a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

Local elected officials, business leaders, law enforcement, staff members and many others took time away from their busy workdays to cook food, serve food, and clear tables.

The Boise Rescue Mission doesn't receive any funds from local, state or the federal government. The Mission relies exclusively on local donations to accommodate those that need a helping hand. Would you like to get more information or help out? Click the link here for more information.

