Boise Radio Station Announces New Lineup

Idaho's first radio station is making a change in its lineup. KIDO Talk Radio will now be the Idaho home for the Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show. The show was developed and syndicated after the death of Rush Limbaugh.

Each day on the program, Travis and Sexton tackle the biggest stories in news, politics, and current events with intelligence and humor. Together, they guide listeners through the latest headlines and hot topics with fun and entertaining conversations and opinions.

YouTube/FoxNews YouTube/FoxNews loading...

Following Clay and Buck will be the Sean Hannity Show. Mr. Hannity has been the country's number-one national talk show host for the last several years. His show, along with Clay and Buck, will be live, allowing Idahoans to call in and share their opinions with the nation.

Photo Courtesy of Lars Larson Compass Radio Networks Photo Courtesy of Lars Larson Compass Radio Networks loading...

Lars Larson will air live at 4 pm after Mr. Hannity's show. Mr. Larson has been a Northwest stable for over 30 years, informing and entertaining folks from his home in Washington State. His show will give Idahoans access to the biggest names in news and politics with a welcomed Northwest flavor.

Glenn Beck's program will now move to 7 pm airing for three hours. Listeners can now listen to Dave Ramsey from 5 am-8 am on Saturday mornings.

Who Is Buck Sexton?

Sexton previously served as a CIA officer in the Counterterrorism Center (CTC) and the Office of Iraq Analysis. He completed tours of duty as an intelligence officer in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as other hotspots around the globe, and led intelligence briefings for senior U.S. officials including President George W. Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney. Sexton also served in the New York Police Department (NYPD) Intelligence Division working on counterterrorism and counter-radicalization issues.

Who Is Clay Travis?

Mr. Travis previously hosted FOX Sports Radio's industry-leading weekday morning-drive program, Outkick the Coverage with Clay Travis, which launched in 2016 and was broadcast on more than 350 stations nationwide. Based in Nashville, Tenn., the program featured Travis' informed, outspoken, fearless and often funny commentary on the latest sports headlines, interviews, and listener interaction.

Kevin Miller Continues Waking Up On The Right Side!

Award-winning broadcaster Kevin Miller will continue to host his program 'The Kevin Miller Show, from 6 am-10 am. Preceding Mr. Miller is the Ag Hour of Power, mixing news about Idaho agriculture and Kevin Miller's show. Idahoans will be able to call Mr. Miller's local Idaho show beginning at 6 am.

kevin miller 2017 loading...

Kevin Miller has been nationally recognized by the National Association of Broadcasters for his work in Boise. He won the Medium Market Personality of the Year Award in 2014 and has been a four-time finalist. Mr. Miller is the winner of a regional Edwin R. Murrow Award and several Associated Press Awards for his work in broadcast journalism.

President Biden Arrives in Boise President Biden is greeted by protesters during his visit to Boise, Idaho.

Check Out Creepy Joe Biden Sniffing and Wandering A preview of the most popular video in some Idaho circles.