The Boise Airport Will Pay You $1,000 To Accept Their Job Offer

Now more than ever, all sorts of businesses are looking for employees. You see "now hiring" signs just about everywhere. Along with this need for workers comes a very heated debate, too.

We don't have to tell you about how much of a year it has been across our area and the greater State of Idaho. No matter where you looked, a year ago, you would see folks in need, business shut down, and an overall sense of nervousness and uncertainty in the air. No, all of that uncertainty has not cleared up--however, as things slowly feel more normal out and about, many places need employees.

The conversation now is all about the big question: why are so many places short staffed and where are all of these potential workers at? How are they making ends meet?

The Boise Airport is hoping to offer a solution.

So, here is the deal. Currently, the Boise Airport is seeking to hire on all sorts of positions. From cooks to utility workers, bartenders to cashiers, there's a position for everyone and they need filled. Every single Tuesday for the entire month of August, you can pop into the Boise Airport from 12:00 p.m. through 4:00 p.m. and apply for a position.

Should you sign-on as a cook, a cashier, or a utility worker, the Boise Airport will include a $1,000 sign-on bonus for agreeing to take the job. They're looking for the best of the best and they're willing to pay for it!

Take a look at the job postings for yourself, HERE.

