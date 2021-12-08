Most People Are Moving to Idaho From These 10 Cities

Increased traffic. Skyrocketing housing costs. Longer lines at Dutch Bros. This is chaos!

While we can't simply stop the influx of people moving to our lovely City of Trees, we can at least pinpoint where they're coming from.

There've been endless articles about how Boise is now the United States' hottest destination. We're one of the fastest-growing cities out there, and the world is starting to take notice.

At first, we all choffed at the idea and blamed Californians. The thing is, the majority of people moving here actually aren't coming from California. If you want to get down to the nitty-gritty, you can check out the entire list here.

We've trimmed the fat and gotten to the good part just for you. Here are the ten cities sending the most people to Boise:

The Cities Sending The MOST People To Boise Spoiler: They're not all coming from California.

A Former Californian's Advice to Californians Moving to Idaho "Philo," a user on Bestplaces.net moved to Boise from Fresno in 2014. Like other California transplants, navigating the waters of moving to the Gem State from California has been tricky at times. He offered these tips to others in that situation to make things a little easier.