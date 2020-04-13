The Dole Whip Recipe Is No Longer Top Secret

Disney is giving away the secrets behind the fabulous Dole Whip treat, and it turns out it's not that hard. We can totally do this at home, and it will be the perfect boredom buster.

The weather is warming up and we need a cold treat. Well, okay, maybe we wouldn't pass up an ice cream treat even in the dead of winter because cold treats are delicious all the time. And if we can have a theme park treat in our kitchens right now then we will win quarantine.

Disney posted the recipe for its Frozen Pineapple Treat that can cause lines a mile long at its parks, and it's so doable we might not even have to go to the store to get the ingredients. It only calls for three things. We always have vanilla Blue Bell on hand, right?

Disney's Frozen Pineapple Treat

Ingredients:

4 ounces pineapple juice

2 cups frozen cubed pineapple

1 large scoop vanilla ice cream

Step One: In a blender, combine the pineapple juice, frozen pineapple and ice cream and blend until smooth.

Step Two: Transfer the Dole Whip to a star-tipped pastry bag and swirl it into a bowl. Grab a spoon. Eat.

Or, skip the pastry bag and spoon it right into your mouth. Who knew it was that easy.

Quarantine just got a little sweeter.