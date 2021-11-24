In a matter of hours, your home is going to be filled with some truly wonderful smells that will make the mouths of all of your Thanksgiving guests, both human and canine, water.

It's only natural to want to share a Holiday treat or two from the table with your furry friend, but the Idaho Humane Society explained on Facebook that you should be cautious when it comes to which table scraps you do share with your pets. Earlier this week, they shared a list of foods that are dog friendly or cat friendly. Alongside those lists, they also shared a list of which Thanksgiving foods are NOT pet-friendly.

Dogs tend to be a little more mischievous than cats when it comes to getting into things in the kitchen, on the table or in the trash so we're sharing the 14 NOT dog-friendly foods below.

If your pet DOES get into one of these foods and you're concerned for their well-being, WestVet is open and provides emergency pet care 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. We sincerely hope that your Thanksgiving weekend doesn't require a trip to the veterinarian, but if you want to keep their emergency number nearby it's 208-375-1600.

The Idaho Humane Society Says These 14 Thanksgiving Foods Could Make Your Dog Sick If your dog is naturally curious, chances are that they're going to give you big sad eyes while you're eating Thanksgiving Dinner in hopes that you'll toss them something yummy from the table. Here's what you should AVOID sharing for your pet's own good!

