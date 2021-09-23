The New Idaho Fish and Game Headquarters is Massive

Our studios are conveniently located very near the greenbelt in downtown Boise. I consider myself very lucky to be able to walk the gorgeous greenbelt regularly and see what is going on around it. This past week as my friend and I took a shortcut back we stumbled upon the massive construction project and build that is happening for The Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) and Idaho Fish & Wildlife Foundation.

The two organizations partnered together to rebuild the new headquarters at 600 S. Walnut St. Boise. According to the Idaho Fish and Wildlife Foundation, The new headquarters replaces the previous building which had reached the end of its functional life and no longer provided the necessary space or technologies needed to properly serve Idahoans. The new building will bring the department’s administrative staff together under one roof for the first time in 15 years.

New Idaho Fish and Game Headquarters, Photo by Nikki West

I'll tell yea just from seeing the impressive outside there will be plenty of room to house everyone in new offices. The hope is this will increasing agency efficiency and improving customer service for Idaho hunters, anglers, trappers and outdoor enthusiasts.

Scott Reinecker, Idaho Fish & Game's Deputy Director of Operations said about the project, “Your Idaho Fish and Game Department has been a part of the East End neighborhood since 1965. It is part of our history and identity. We look forward to continuing to contribute to the unique character and charm of this community for the next 50 years and beyond. We are excited by the possibilities this building presents to better serve Idahoans. We will serve our customers faster, be more responsive and have more resources, such as available public meeting space, to offer our customers.”

New Idaho Fish and Game Headquarters, Photo by Nikki West

The project is massive and the new building is massive. 72,000 square foot, multi-story headquarters to house IDFG programs and employees. Idaho Fish and Wildlife Foundation says the project will include new meeting spaces and classrooms, and enhance entry to the MK Nature Center.

"We appreciate the City of Boise Planning and Zoning Commission’s thoughtful review and approval of our Conditional Use Permit (CUP) and look forward to moving ahead with our plans. We are also grateful to our east end neighbors and the sportsmen and women who came out to share their support for our new headquarters and the Department’s continued presence in the community we call home. With this approval, we are able to move forward on the plans to build a new headquarters at 600 S. Walnut. The east end is part of our identity. Bringing the full IDFG family back together under one roof is a win for our team, the sportsmen and women of Idaho whom we serve, and the public gems of Boise that benefit all citizens, including our MK Nature Center."

New Idaho Fish and Game Headquarters, Photo by Nikki West

