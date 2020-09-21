The ‘New Normal’ Is More Chances to Win Cash – Up to $10,000

If there's one thing the Coronavirus has made us long for, it's a return to "normal," whatever that is.

But we also have a chance to define a new normal, and that means making things better than the way they were before. That's why when we give you a chance to Win Cash, we're doing it better than ever by giving you 10 chances each day to win. We're paying out $1,000 twice each weekday and a grand prize of $10,000. The more codes you enter, the more chances you have to win.

Whoa, I know.

Here's How It Works

Do this right now: set your radio, download our app, or ask Alexa to listen to this station every weekday.

We'll give you 10 codewords throughout the day - be sure to listen all day long, because we'll give you hints about when the next word is coming, too.

We'll draw from all correct codeword entries and reward $1,000 every time we play.

One player will be randomly drawn for the biggest stimulus check anywhere, $10,000 - the more codes you enter, the better your chances.

The winning starts Monday, September 28.

The easiest way to play is via our station app, get it at the link below.