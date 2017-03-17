The State Of Idaho Wants To Purchase The HP Campus

If you drive Chinden between Boise and Meridian, there is no doubt you've passed and probably noticed the HP Campus. Now, the State of Idaho is looking to buy it.

The State Legislature is reviewing a proposal that would enable the state to proceed in negotiating a purchase from Hewlett-Packard for the 200 acre campus.

The property would become the new home for the Idaho State Tax Commission, several other state agencies, and would also be an income generator for the state as it leases back a portion of the property to HP and other tenants as well.

Both the House and Senate have to approve a resolution to allow the state to proceed with the negotiations. If approval is given, the Department of Administration would be able to use bonding authority to provide the needed funding.

This would be a solution for a coming "problem," as the Tax Commission is currently in a building on Parkcenter that has been purchased by St. Luke's and will lead to an eventual need to relocate.

Officials say this purchase would have no tax impact on residents.

You can see more coverage from our news partners at KVTB Newschannel 7.