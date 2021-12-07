The Ultimate Christmas Gift That SCREAMS Idaho – Any Guesses?

Credit: Canva Images

So, this time of year we are all browsing the internet for different gift ideas for our loved ones. It’s important that you find something very fitting, and that screams THEM!

Well, we think we found the ultimate Christmas gift that SCREAMS Idaho. One that any Idahoan would LOVE to give and receive. So, what is it you ask?

This.

The Smoko Giant POTATO Light!

I mean, does it get more Idaho than that? This fun and unique potato light from Urban Outfitters is bound to put a smile on any Idahon’s face. I mean come on - look at it!

Here are some more fun gift ideas for Idahoans this holiday season!

Stocking Stuffer Christmas Gift Ideas for People in Boise

20 Gift Cards That People in Boise Actually Want to Receive This Christmas Are gift cards impersonal gifts? Hardly! Some people prefer them and these are the ones that are most in-demand this holiday season!

Christmas Gag Gifts - Funny Ideas