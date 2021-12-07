The Ultimate Christmas Gift That SCREAMS Idaho – Any Guesses?
So, this time of year we are all browsing the internet for different gift ideas for our loved ones. It’s important that you find something very fitting, and that screams THEM!
Well, we think we found the ultimate Christmas gift that SCREAMS Idaho. One that any Idahoan would LOVE to give and receive. So, what is it you ask?
This.
I mean, does it get more Idaho than that? This fun and unique potato light from Urban Outfitters is bound to put a smile on any Idahon’s face. I mean come on - look at it!
Here are some more fun gift ideas for Idahoans this holiday season!
