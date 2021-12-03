Holiday Shopping in the Boise Facebook Marketplace

Holiday shopping can be stressful, am I right? There have been countless times where we have all stood in the aisle of stores or wandered aimlessly around a mall while we search our phones for the perfect gift for the person who has everything. Look no further as we have done all the hard work for you in the Boise Facebook Marketplace! Some of these items you have to see to believe, but they could make great gifts for the "person who has everything"... maybe?

Holiday Shopping in Boise's Facebook Marketplace Check out some of the craziest (or oddest) items we found searching Boise's Facebook Marketplace!

Christmas Gag Gifts - Funny Ideas

The 10 Ornaments You'll Find on Every Boise Christmas Tree Like snowflakes, no two Christmas trees are exactly alike once they're decorated. That said, there are certainly recurring themes on trees across the Treasure Valley.