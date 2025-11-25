Years ago, long before the internet, endless video channels, and TikTok, there was a movie called Escape from New York starring Kurt Russell. It was so successful that a sequel, Escape from LA, followed. The premise involved Snake Pliskin (Kurt Russell), who attempted to escape from those cities that were giant jails.

Although Idaho is far from the post-apocalyptic world of those ancient movies, holiday travel can feel overwhelming with congestion, angry travelers, and delays. Planning ahead can help you feel more prepared and confident in your journey to see loved ones and return safely.

The old rules of holiday travel apply; it's called common sense. Conventional wisdom tells us the Boise Airport is not as busy as others across the country. How many times have we traveled to the airport at the last minute to get on our flights right on time?

During the travel season, expect delays in Boise and across the country. Accept the fact that events are beyond your control, as overcrowding and weather can affect travel. We advise you to be alert to alternate routes if your flight gets cancelled.

We hear the government may open military airspace to accommodate the additional travel load.

What about traveling on the roads? Tuesday and Wednesday are the worst days for road travel. Gas prices are lower this year than last year. Cheaper gas means more trips on the road for Idahoans and their families.

According to AAA, an astonishing 81.8 million Americans will travel for the holiday, including 478,000 Idahoans. That’s an additional 1.6 million people from just a year ago.

“I almost hesitate to call them ‘records’ when they keep getting broken each year, but that’s the trend we’re continuing this Thanksgiving,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “With 1 in 4 people nationwide and here in the Gem State making a turkey day trip, U.S. roads and skies may very well be the busiest they’ve ever been.”

Traveling on the roads gives you more control than airlines. To stay secure and confident, pack an emergency kit, ensure your phone is charged, and wear clothing in layers. Being prepared can help you feel more at ease during your trip.

While these tips may not be perfect, following these guidelines will hopefully allow you to avoid the stress and truly enjoy your Thanksgiving.

Best And Worst Times To Travel For Thanksgiving 2025

Easy Ways to Make Sure Your Vehicle is Ready for Winter Travel and Cold Conditions Even you aren't an experienced mechanic, there are easy ways to ensure your vehicle is ready for the winter. Check out the gallery below with ideas from the Car Care Council Gallery Credit: JD Knight