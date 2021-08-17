This Highway Is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Idaho

Be extra careful when traveling down this road.

Just the other day while I was driving around town, I thought about how driving is a collective effort. We all depend on each other to obey the rules of the road and keep off of distractions while behind the wheel. We expect each other to be responsible drivers and look out for one another.

Driving is dangerous.

We are putting ourselves in giant metal cans that can seriously hurt us or even take our lives. I don't say that to scare you, but as a reminder to keep in mind what a big responsibility driving is. According to data released by Car Insurance Comparison, you're way more likely to be in driving accident than a flying accident.

Check out theses stats...

Driving: There are 5 million accidents every 100 million miles and 1.27 deaths every 100 million miles. The odds of you dying in a car accident at 1 in 98.

Flying: There are 20 accidents every 100 million miles and 1 deaths every 100 million miles. Your odds of dying in a plane accident at 1 in 7,178.

robertiez, ThinkStock Images

Believe it or not, there are some stretches road that tend to see more accidents and fatalities than others. This could be due to drivers' negligence, the weather, or the road itself being in poor condition. Recently we found a list of the Deadliest Highway in Every State.

For Idaho, that's US 95.

According to the list, put out by CBS, this road sees more deaths each year than others across the state. On average, there are more than 16 fatalities each year. This stretch of road runs north and south through the western part of the state.

How often have you seen an accident on this highway?

Where To Ride a Horse in Idaho You don't have to drive far around the Treasure Valley or the gem state before you see a horse or two or ten. So where can you actually go on a horseback ride and even go on riding tours in the gem state? There are many breathtaking options and horse riding experiences waiting for you. Here are places in the gem state where individuals, families, friends and even kids can experience the thrill and joy of riding a horse, something you must try at least once. This list was inspired by Trip Advisor Yelp , and google reviews.



Snakes in Idaho, What's Poisonous & What's Harmless We love Idaho and love the great outdoors that the gem state has to offer. Inevitably however, if you are outdoors enough, you will encounter a snake two. While many will run away from anything that slithers, it is helpful to know which snakes are common in Idaho and which ones are dangerous in Idaho.