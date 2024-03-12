More Semi-Truck Collisions Amplify Road Safety Concerns in Idaho

Seriously, what's the deal? Why are there so many semi-truck accidents in Idaho this year?

Idaho is struggling with a concerning rise in semi-truck-related accidents, posing a significant threat to road safety. The state has witnessed a series of incidents in 2024, highlighting the potential dangers associated with these massive vehicles and distracted driving.

In January, the Idaho Transportation Department reported a shocking 8 collisions involving snowplows on I-84, with 2 occurring on the same day, and the majority of the collisions being semi-trucks running into slow plows.

Idaho Transportation Department Idaho Transportation Department on Facebook loading...

Not only did this raise eyebrows and cause many to wonder why this is happening, but this also left the department without snowplows during a crucial time and extreme winter weather event.

And then there's this month, March 2024, when adverse weather conditions led to a string of crashes on I-84, involving a total of 63 vehicles, including a large number of semi-truck slide-offs and collisions, leaving vehicles with no where to go.

Credit: Idaho State Police Credit: Idaho State Police loading...

Thankfully, there were no major injuries reported, but the chaos forced authorities to close multiple miles of the I-84 for several hours.

Most recently, on March 11th, KTVB reported a Peterbilt semi-truck collided with a school bus in Washington County, Idaho, while it was stopped offloading children. Again, this completely stopped school bus was crashed into by a fast-moving Peterbilt semi-truck...

KTVB | Credit: Shane Everett KTVB | Credit: Shane Everett loading...

According to KTVB, the crash resulted in both vehicles blocking traffic for 5 hours, and it left the drivers injured. The bus was also carrying 2 children, and additional injury reports are still unknown at this time.

As these incidents continue to accumulate, there are questions about the root causes behind the surge in semi-truck accidents in Idaho. Whether it's driver fatigue, adverse weather conditions, or other factors, it is clear that this requires immediate attention to ensure the safety of Idaho's roads and, potentially, address a broader issue facing America's highways.

Top 15 Counties in Idaho with the Most Car Crashes Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

10 Things Guaranteed to Give Boise Drivers Road Rage

2024 Boise Music Festival Main Stage Artists The 13th Annual Boise Music Festival is June 22, 2024 at Expo Idaho! Here's a look at the artists who've been announced to perform on this year's main stage! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Major Concerts Coming to the Boise Area in 2024 More and more artists are finding their way to the Treasure Valley! Here's a look at who's coming our way in 2024. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart