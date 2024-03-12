More Semi-Truck Collisions Amplify Road Safety Concerns in Idaho
Seriously, what's the deal? Why are there so many semi-truck accidents in Idaho this year?
Idaho is struggling with a concerning rise in semi-truck-related accidents, posing a significant threat to road safety. The state has witnessed a series of incidents in 2024, highlighting the potential dangers associated with these massive vehicles and distracted driving.
In January, the Idaho Transportation Department reported a shocking 8 collisions involving snowplows on I-84, with 2 occurring on the same day, and the majority of the collisions being semi-trucks running into slow plows.
Not only did this raise eyebrows and cause many to wonder why this is happening, but this also left the department without snowplows during a crucial time and extreme winter weather event.
And then there's this month, March 2024, when adverse weather conditions led to a string of crashes on I-84, involving a total of 63 vehicles, including a large number of semi-truck slide-offs and collisions, leaving vehicles with no where to go.
Thankfully, there were no major injuries reported, but the chaos forced authorities to close multiple miles of the I-84 for several hours.
Most recently, on March 11th, KTVB reported a Peterbilt semi-truck collided with a school bus in Washington County, Idaho, while it was stopped offloading children. Again, this completely stopped school bus was crashed into by a fast-moving Peterbilt semi-truck...
According to KTVB, the crash resulted in both vehicles blocking traffic for 5 hours, and it left the drivers injured. The bus was also carrying 2 children, and additional injury reports are still unknown at this time.
As these incidents continue to accumulate, there are questions about the root causes behind the surge in semi-truck accidents in Idaho. Whether it's driver fatigue, adverse weather conditions, or other factors, it is clear that this requires immediate attention to ensure the safety of Idaho's roads and, potentially, address a broader issue facing America's highways.
