Road Closed for Weeks: ACHD Announces Amity Road Development Work

The Ada County Highway District (ACHD) announces the temporary closure of Amity Road for important development work.

ACHD has announced the temporary closure of Amity Road between Hillsdale Avenue and Seabiscuit Avenue, spanning from Eagle Road to Cloverdale Road. The closure, effective starting today, April 19th, 2024, is necessary to facilitate work related to new development in the area.

In the meantime, residents and commuters are advised to plan alternate routes as the closure is expected to remain in effect until Friday, May 3rd.

Here's the post from ACHD on Facebook:

The closure comes as part of ongoing efforts to accommodate the region's growth and development. With new construction projects underway, ACHD is working diligently to ensure infrastructure keeps pace with the demands of a growing population and areas where there's more traffic flow.

While the closure may inconvenience many commuters, ACHD assures that the temporary inconvenience will lead to long-term benefits for the community. By proactively addressing infrastructure needs, ACHD aims to enhance transportation efficiency and safety for all residents and commuters in the Treasure Valley.

Residents are reminded to exercise caution and adhere to all posted signs and traffic signals in and around the work zones — this also comes with the reminder to NOT move signs, as this has become an increasing issue as of recently. ACHD appreciates the community's cooperation and patience as they work to complete the project in a timely manner.

