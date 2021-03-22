This Idaho Town is the Nation’s Top Covid Hotspot

Despite state health officials' efforts, a newly published report says that one Idaho city is the nation's top hot spot for Covid infections. Eastern Idaho, long known for its conservative values and independence, now has the nation's attention due to Covid infections, reports the New York Times via the Idaho Press.

Idaho Falls is number one in the nation, and Rexburg ranks number three for infection rates based on population. The publication reports that the area's hospitals have reached 90% of their ICU capacity. Governor Brad Little has consistently stated that ICU beds' availability would determine how restrictive health mandates will be during the pandemic.

Conservatives and business owners have been pressuring the governor to relinquish his emergency powers. Legislation that would weaken his muscles has made its way through the legislature but has not made it to his desk to be signed. The legislature announced that it would adjourn till the first week in April due to Covid concerns. You can read more about that issue by clicking this link here.

Channel 7 has an up-to-date, complete Covid update. You can access that information by clicking the link here. The rest of the state appears to be a continued decline in rising Covid cases. If that trend continues, Governor Little's pressure will increase to move Idaho further down the road towards normalization. Recently, Miami, Florida, was overwhelmed with spring break partiers not adhering to Covid guidelines.

Governor Little maintains that it's up to the local health districts to make the calls on restrictions. As of this publication, no word on whether or not the local health district will raise health codes.