Yellowstone Bear World in southeastern Idaho is a drive-thru wildlife park where, according to its website, "visitors will be surrounded by the free-roaming wildlife of North America." However "free" is the last thing these animals are.

A feature investigative report done by The Post Register has exposed the wildlife petting zoo for what it really is - a captive exhibit that exploits animals for profit. The "zoo" doesn't even have accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Eyewitnesses, animal rights groups, and documented reports reveal that profits are in fact prioritized at the cost of the physical and mental well-being of the animals. Furthermore, these animals are subjected to what researchers call "zoochosis," which is like a mental illness for animals caused by confinement stress all so that the owners can make a pretty penny.

Bear cubs at Yellowstone Bear World are reportedly intentionally taken away from their mothers prematurely so that they are acclimated to being around humans. It's not just unnatural but this act is also harmful to the bears' development. Jay Pratte, director of animal care, conservation & education at New York's Utica Zoo and president of Bear Care Group says to The Post Register that this type of separation "can cause permanent distress to both the cub and their mothers, affecting their behavior for the rest of their lives."

In the wild bears stay with their mother for two years. At Bear World, cubs are separated at just one or two months. The park even admitted to this in a 2017 Facebook post.

