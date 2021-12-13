This Incredible $3 Million Eagle Home Has Its Own Epic Water Slide

Buying a home is one of the most adult things that you could do. Sure, it's serious business but don't let it keep you from looking for some fun amenities!

As kids, there were certain features we always thought would be cool to have in our homes. Elevators. A movie theater. A swimming pool. Bonus points if that pool had a water slide!

Get our free mobile app

If owning a home with a water slide has always been a dream of yours, buy a lottery ticket and keep this listing handy! This house has one of the coolest water slides we've ever seen at a luxury home in Ada County!

The Incredible Water Slide At This $3 Million Eagle Mansion Has Us Dreaming Of Summer Built in 2015, this incredible home got a HUGE upgrade when they installed this pool!

This $3.9 Million Eagle Mansion With Its Own Beach is Like Stepping Into a Fairytale It's not one of the famous castle homes in the Treasure Valley, but it's pretty darn close to being royalty!