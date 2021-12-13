This Incredible $3 Million Eagle Home Has Its Own Epic Water Slide
Buying a home is one of the most adult things that you could do. Sure, it's serious business but don't let it keep you from looking for some fun amenities!
As kids, there were certain features we always thought would be cool to have in our homes. Elevators. A movie theater. A swimming pool. Bonus points if that pool had a water slide!
Get our free mobile app
If owning a home with a water slide has always been a dream of yours, buy a lottery ticket and keep this listing handy! This house has one of the coolest water slides we've ever seen at a luxury home in Ada County!
The Incredible Water Slide At This $3 Million Eagle Mansion Has Us Dreaming Of Summer
Built in 2015, this incredible home got a HUGE upgrade when they installed this pool!
This $3.9 Million Eagle Mansion With Its Own Beach is Like Stepping Into a Fairytale
It's not one of the famous castle homes in the Treasure Valley, but it's pretty darn close to being royalty!
This Luxurious Eagle Home Is Like Living in a Tiny Sun Valley Resort
If you're like us, you stared at this listing for a long time wondering why it looked so familiar. If you've been to Sun Valley, there's a very good reason for that. Take a look around and hopefully it hits you before we spoil why!