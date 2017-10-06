This particular squash is big. Real big. Like, stupid big.

You have to see this thing.

A pumpkin is known as cucurbita pepo, a member of the squash family. If that's the case, this monster should be known as cucurbita pepoooOOOOOMYGODTHISTHINGISHUGE.



Nampa local DJ Steffler has grown what is about to be the heaviest pumpkin in the history of the Gem State. While nothing is official yet, DJ estimates his big ol' squash will weigh in at around 1,600lbs, which would smash the current record of a 1,219lb pumpkin in Idaho.

How does one grow a pumpkin that weighs more than a full grown cow? Steller explains:

While I literally have no idea what that means, I'll just assume it's the equivalent of pumpkin steroids.