“Tomorrow Needs You” Boise Area Police Promote Suicide Prevention Awareness

In a joint effort to raise awareness about suicide prevention resources, the Caldwell Police Department (CPD) and the Nampa Police Department (NPD) took to social media platforms today to highlight the significance of the national suicide prevention lifeline, 988.

The Caldwell Police Department, in collaboration with partner agencies, organized an event at Ridgevue High School aimed at educating the community about the importance of being a trusted adult and the role of the 988 lifeline in providing support to individuals in distress.

CPD stated, "The goal of today's event at Ridgevue High School was to raise awareness for this lifeline and to make everyone aware by putting 988 on our vehicles. Help us spread the message of help and hope. The 988 Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, learn more here https://988lifeline.org/"

Here's the official Facebook post with images of the officers placing 988 stickers on their vehicles.

Echoing the sentiment, the Nampa Police Department shared a heartfelt message, emphasizing the collective responsibility in suicide prevention efforts. You can view the video they made here.

"Tomorrow Needs YOU…It’s a heartfelt message from all of us at Nampa PD! We’re proud partners with many other first responder agencies and community organizations to help spread the word - for HELP and HOPE, call or text 988."

Both departments directed residents to visit the official website of the 988 Lifeline for more information on accessing crisis resources and support services. The proactive stance taken by these local police departments highlights their commitment to promoting mental health awareness and ensuring the well-being of the Treasure Valley community.

